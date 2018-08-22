Allergan (AGN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.7071648135262 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on AGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

NYSE AGN opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

