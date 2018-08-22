Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,844 shares of company stock valued at $191,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

