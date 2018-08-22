Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Holdings Cut by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,224 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 0.8% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $99,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total value of $9,187,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total value of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,005 shares of company stock worth $19,073,536. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $355.89 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.64 and a 1 year high of $385.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.