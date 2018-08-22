Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,506,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $177.92 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $442.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.41.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

