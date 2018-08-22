Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Director Maria C. Freire Sells 3,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Maria C. Freire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,272.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ARE opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.
