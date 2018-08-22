Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Director Maria C. Freire Sells 3,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Maria C. Freire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,272.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARE opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $194,069,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,368,000 after acquiring an additional 543,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,803,000 after acquiring an additional 460,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,151,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 321,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $37,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

