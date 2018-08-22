Alerian MLP (AMLP) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP by 4,035.0% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 5,309,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,694,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,062 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Alerian MLP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Alerian MLP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,992,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.2066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Alerian MLP

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

