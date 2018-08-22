Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.0345060956832 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 148,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of -0.30. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.28%.

In related news, SVP William H. Bishop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 28,974 shares of company stock valued at $48,956 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

