Alan Todd Roth Sells 2,300 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG) Stock

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $532,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REG opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 346,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 301,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,075,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regency Centers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.04.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

