AKO Capital LLP Grows Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,448 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $72,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 27.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 6.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nike by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $9,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,603,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

