Air Lease Corp (AL) EVP Marc H. Baer Sells 10,000 Shares

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Lease stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 450,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

