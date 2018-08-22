AGNC Investment (AGNC) versus Highwoods Properties (HIW) Head-To-Head Survey

AGNC Investment (NYSE: HIW) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 134.01% 11.69% 1.39% Highwoods Properties 27.68% 8.96% 4.27%

55.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AGNC Investment pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 Highwoods Properties 1 3 5 0 2.44

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.15, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $769.00 million 12.04 $771.00 million $2.46 7.88 Highwoods Properties $702.74 million 7.33 $185.36 million $3.28 15.18

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

