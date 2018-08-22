Aggreko (AGK) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 740 ($9.46).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,250 ($15.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Aggreko from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 620 ($7.93) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 690 ($8.82) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 791.31 ($10.12).

Shares of AGK opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.19) on Tuesday. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 638.60 ($8.16) and a one year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Stephen Beynon purchased 12,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £99,460.40 ($127,138.44).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

