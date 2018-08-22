AGF Management Limited (AGF.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.33.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$6.30 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$8.47.

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

