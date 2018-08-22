Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Shares Up 5.8%

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 841,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,352,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANW. ValuEngine raised Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANW. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 14.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 752,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,967 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.5% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,020,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile (NYSE:ANW)

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

