Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Shares Up 5.8%

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 841,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,352,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on ANW. ValuEngine raised Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.00.
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile (NYSE:ANW)
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.
