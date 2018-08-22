Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 1496822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 240.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

