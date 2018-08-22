Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $3.18 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.