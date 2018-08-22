Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,653.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after buying an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after buying an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

