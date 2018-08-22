Accuray (ARAY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.07. 15,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 665,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Accuray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 34,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $139,678.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $34,920.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,924 shares in the company, valued at $799,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,807,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 716,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,890,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 82.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,620,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 348,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 237,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.