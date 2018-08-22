ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 63,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 223,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 662.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 574,577 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.