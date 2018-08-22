Acacia Research (ACTG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3635857512733 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,358. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Research will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

