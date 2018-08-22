AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.