AAON, Inc. (AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson Sells 5,533 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $236,203.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.69 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 17.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,757,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 375,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AAON by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 45.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.