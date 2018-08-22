A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) is Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 5.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 412.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $640,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,283,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,445,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

