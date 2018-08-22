$898.79 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post $898.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.36 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $843.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 11.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAR shares. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $2,185,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $525,027.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,018 shares of company stock valued at $21,867,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5,312.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,593,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,918 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,385,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,048,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,892,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

