886 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $259,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.7% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 81.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 16,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,774.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $405.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.92.

MELI traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.97. 16,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.60 and a beta of 2.04. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

