775 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 845,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 270,048 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 242,785 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,615 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,493 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

NYSE EW opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.