6,984 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,804,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,063,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,963,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 160,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 109,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $120.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

