6,775 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 92.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

LAMR opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.