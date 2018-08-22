6,255 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,382,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 548,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 52,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 394,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 128,713 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

NYSE DY opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

