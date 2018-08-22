6,163 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.