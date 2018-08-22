53,400 Shares in Sunrun Inc (RUN) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 74.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $2,357,163.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,851,086.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,984,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,172,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,197,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,831,750 and have sold 229,540 shares valued at $3,332,186. Company insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). Sunrun had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

