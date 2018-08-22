5,195 Shares in Genuine Parts (GPC) Purchased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

