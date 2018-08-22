5,073 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 104,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,196. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

