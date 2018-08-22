41,466 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

