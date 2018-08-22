4,045 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 588,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 113,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $12,409,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $279,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,761.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $311,620.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,253 shares of company stock worth $1,845,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.87. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.