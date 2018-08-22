27,075 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 357,885 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,665,000 after acquiring an additional 152,589 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $997.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.54%. equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.