$27.70 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $27.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.46 billion and the highest is $27.93 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $25.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $111.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 billion to $112.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $114.43 billion to $117.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.32. 10,961,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,646,187. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $393.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.