$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $26.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.63 million to $27.00 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $24.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $107.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.89 million to $107.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $112.01 million to $119.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Commercial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,615. The company has a market cap of $580.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.