2,477 Shares in Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 31.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity to $89.00 and gave the company a “$90.05” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

