24,126 Shares in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUP. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd increased its position in Superior Industries International by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:SUP opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Superior Industries International Inc has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.14 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,438.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

