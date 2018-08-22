24,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Purchased by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,563,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 596,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

NYSE MPC opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

