$221.55 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $221.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.60 million. Criteo reported sales of $234.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $959.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.91 million to $961.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Nomura began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.77. 358,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,346. Criteo has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $191,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 58.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Criteo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 12.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.