$198.88 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce sales of $198.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.04 million. CONMED reported sales of $190.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $843.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.60 million to $844.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $877.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $856.30 million to $889.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.75. 124,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,569. CONMED has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,266.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $49,129.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CONMED by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 6.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONMED by 15.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

