192,977 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 192,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th.

