$18.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (INTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $18.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.98 billion to $18.24 billion. Intel reported sales of $16.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $69.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.92 billion to $69.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $66.65 billion to $73.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

