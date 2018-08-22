16,458 Shares in First Data Corp (FDC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,509 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Data by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,508,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Data by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of First Data by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,062,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.12.

In other First Data news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $6,780 and have sold 153,514 shares worth $3,548,190. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

