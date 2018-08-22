$163.68 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report sales of $163.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.07 million to $166.80 million. Stratasys reported sales of $155.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $674.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.87 million to $684.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $700.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $667.49 million to $716.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,216 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,143.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 597,686 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,969,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 824,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 352,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.46, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

