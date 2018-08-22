1,600 Shares in Core Laboratories (CLB) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,035,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,977,000 after purchasing an additional 242,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,093,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 351,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,201,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

