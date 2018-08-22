14,996 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,556. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,567. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

