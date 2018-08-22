1,190 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 17,777 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.77, for a total transaction of $4,742,370.29. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,513.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,677 shares of company stock valued at $21,137,824 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $231.70 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.58. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

